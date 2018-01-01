LAUNCH ALERTS

FAQ

Q: What launches do you send alerts for?

A: As of now, we send alerts for SpaceX launches. If demand for other launches increases, we'll try to add more coverage. Get in touch if you'd like to see more!

Q: How often do you send alerts?

A: We will send one alert just prior to a scheduled launch window (roughly 20-30 minutes ahead of time). If for some reason the launch is cancelled or rescheduled shortly thereafter, we'll send another alert to update you.

Q: How often am I charged?

A: The cost is $3, charged monthly. 25% of this is donated to the Planetary Society, and the remainder covers the cost of the project.

Q: How do I cancel?

A: Cancel anytime by sending an email to launchalerts.io@gmail.com that includes your phone number.